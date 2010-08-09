Peter Antonius

Tv Guide iPad app

Peter Antonius
Tv Guide iPad app ipad design mockup wip tv
Bored on my summer vacation.
Work in (never ending) progress.
An iPad app that shows a timeline on whats on. Being able to "Like" shows and create your own timeline and so on...
And yeah, there's probably already an app for that.

Posted on Aug 9, 2010
