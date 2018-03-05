Adrián Somoza
Golden Canon Grid - Freebie Update (V.2)

Adrián Somoza
Adrián Somoza for BONT®
Golden Canon Grid - Freebie Update (V.2) freebie layout grid golden ratio helvetica typography graphic design template fibonacci
This community has grown to 10k for my personal account, and 5k for my Bont account 😱Wow.

As a way of thanking you all, I put up a major update of the Golden Canon Grid:
✅Responsive: 1920px (Desktop), 768px (Tablet), 320px (Mobile).
✅PSD.
✅Sketch.
✅Illustrator.
✅Adobe XD.
✅PDF.
✅SVG.
✅EPS.
✅PNG.

Thank you note:

By myself, I can do very little. But with the support of each one of you, I can accomplish so much more.

Thank you for giving me the opportunity to help you or inspire you in some way or another. I won't take such a privilege for granted!

Grids course - Digital Design Fundamentals (series):
https://bit.ly/bont-grids

Follow Bont for more resources like this:

Dribbble | Behance | Instagram | Twitter

