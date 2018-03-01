Office Depot Professionals

Trending designs to inspire you
I'm happy to share the homepage design of Office Depot Small Business project. My team was setting out to design, architect, develop and optimize a high performing content experience for B2B customers. Our goal was to grow revenue, expand market reach, and increase customers propensity to purchase in the short and long term. At it’s heart, the content needed to embody the core value proposition while communicating what customers truly want to hear. The client chose another version which was worked on.
I will be sharing more from this project soon.
Have a nice day.
Stani