Stani Henriques

Office Depot Professionals

Stani Henriques
Stani Henriques
Hire Me
  • Save
Office Depot Professionals web ux ui typography template layout landing page home page grow up business agency
Office Depot Professionals web ux ui typography template layout landing page home page grow up business agency
Office Depot Professionals web ux ui typography template layout landing page home page grow up business agency
Download color palette
  1. sb_-_homepage_-_shot.png
  2. pro_-_homepage_-_opt_in_-_v3.jpg
  3. pro_-_homepage_-_opt_in_-_v2.jpg

Well hello there!

I'm happy to share the homepage design of Office Depot Small Business project. My team was setting out to design, architect, develop and optimize a high performing content experience for B2B customers. Our goal was to grow revenue, expand market reach, and increase customers propensity to purchase in the short and long term. At it’s heart, the content needed to embody the core value proposition while communicating what customers truly want to hear. The client chose another version which was worked on.

I will be sharing more from this project soon.
Have a nice day.

Stani

Stani Henriques
Stani Henriques
Designing products that help people live better.
Hire Me

More by Stani Henriques

View profile
    • Like