53/100: | Rucksack |

53/100: | Rucksack | sketch icon america design arts vector usa digital drawing drawing digital art backpack procreate military digital illustration graphic design art lettering typography handlettering illustration
53 days into learning about military acronyms/lingo and attempting to illustrate them as a passion project!

The definition of Rucksack can be as simple as walking around with a backpack on a hike or as difficult as moving fast with all of your military gear, loaded for bear, over rugged terrain, infiltrating to your objective.

