Stefano Slomma

Fuorisella

Stefano Slomma
Stefano Slomma
  • Save
Fuorisella logo fuorisella
Download color palette

This is a logo I created back in June 2011 for an online bicycle components store.

It's a friendly ninja face made out of a simple shape and a bicycle chain segment.

You can see it in use here: Fuorisella.it

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2012
Stefano Slomma
Stefano Slomma

More by Stefano Slomma

View profile
    • Like