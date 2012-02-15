Jelio Dimitrov

Adidas Originals Graffiti

Adidas Originals Graffiti bulgaria sofia adidas arsek erase graffiti originals street art spraypaint four plus
My part from a wall for Adidas Originals for their street party.
Spray paint on a vinyl.

