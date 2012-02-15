Bady

Index Page

Bady
Bady
  • Save
Index Page checkout count button number price tag navigation next prev bullet chart ecommerce white web app ui ux minimalist minimal sidebar icon
Download color palette

Part of Index page.
-----------------------
Full preview

33a04e8d71e9dd7f7811c90be7705012
Rebound of
Navigation ･ Chart
By Bady
Bady
Bady

More by Bady

View profile
    • Like