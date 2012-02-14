Cobium Website

Taylor Cohron

So Cobium 1.0 is going to be submitted to the App Store Thursday, I'm pumped for it! Note, I haven't posted any bit of the 1.0 UI, so you'll have to tell me what you think. Here's the site so you can look at it in it's shininess. http://cobium.ispirations.com/# Tell me what you think!

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
