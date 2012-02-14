Jake C.

Possible Logo #1

Jake C.
Jake C.
  • Save
Possible Logo #1 logo design
Download color palette

Not sure about the name "JC Design". This was going to be a possible logo for a blog. I haven't come up with a name that I'm happy with, yet. Just experimenting.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Jake C.
Jake C.

More by Jake C.

View profile
    • Like