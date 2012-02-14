Design Statement's Quote

Michael Alexander

I currently working on Design Statement's branding on www.designstatement.or.id

Design Statement is an Indonesian product design event held by ITB's college students.

full view : http://bountylist.tumblr.com/post/17638950160/for-design-statement-2012

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
