Joe Venters

Old Ass Building

Joe Venters
Joe Venters
  • Save
Old Ass Building ui gui iphone ios ipad interface mobile ux law firm orange building website web glossy timeline
Download color palette

This century old law practice approached our team with a need to preserve heritage and comply with current web trends. I was able to assist with the information architecture and leveraged my user experience research when producing this design.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Joe Venters
Joe Venters

More by Joe Venters

View profile
    • Like