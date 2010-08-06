Adrian Rodriguez

Working on a possible gig at my college tutoring students for their Web Design and Adv. Web Design courses.

I am designing a flyer that looks similar to this, but this is mainly to showcase what I can do with what I've learned so these students can realize I mean business when I say that I can help them learn and pass these courses.

Side-note: A student I helped this summer semester wound up getting a perfect score on their final for the Web Design course served here at Northwest Arkansas Community College.

Aug 6, 2010
