🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Working on a possible gig at my college tutoring students for their Web Design and Adv. Web Design courses.
I am designing a flyer that looks similar to this, but this is mainly to showcase what I can do with what I've learned so these students can realize I mean business when I say that I can help them learn and pass these courses.
Side-note: A student I helped this summer semester wound up getting a perfect score on their final for the Web Design course served here at Northwest Arkansas Community College.