Mac

Sesame Ui V1

Mac
Mac
Hire Me
  • Save
Sesame Ui V1 ui ux twitter redesign rebrand custom glyphs mac osx dropdown apple
Download color palette

There's a little app I'm working on. It's call Sesame, it's an evolution rather than a revolution for Twitter. Let me know what ya think.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Mac
Mac
Let's Design Teams and Systems. Way funnier in Spanish
Hire Me

More by Mac

View profile
    • Like