Mathew Sisson

Stickers! Stickers! Stickers!

Mathew Sisson
Mathew Sisson
  • Save
Stickers! Stickers! Stickers! stickers
Download color palette

Just got my pack of stickers from Moo with my logo on them in multiple colors. They came out great!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Mathew Sisson
Mathew Sisson

More by Mathew Sisson

View profile
    • Like