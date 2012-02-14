Erik von Stackelberg

Sports App

Erik von Stackelberg
Erik von Stackelberg
  • Save
Sports App mobile sports
Download color palette

UI elements from a recent sports mobile site project.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Erik von Stackelberg
Erik von Stackelberg
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Erik von Stackelberg

View profile
    • Like