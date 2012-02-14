Emir Ayouni

Portfolio Redesign WIP - Wrapped Pork

Took an hour out yesterday, to keep working on the re-design of my portfolio, just to keep the process alive.

Some wrapped pork meat for you to enjoy.

Still WIP on this, so feedback is welcome.

Rebound of
The Meat Of The Matter (The Growcase Process 2012)
