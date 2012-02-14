Andrew Pautler

Love Sketches

typography sketch lettering love
Have had this type lockup in my head for awhile and finally had a chance to sketch some options out last night. Well see what comes of it. Just some casual sketches for now.

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
