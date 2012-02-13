Colin Stasuik

Pumped Up Kicks

Pumped Up Kicks pump kicks nike shoe fosterthepeople
Literal interpretation of the song, something I've been working on since I posted that shoe icon. I'm a big fan of FTP's work, and had this idea pop into my head. I'm not 100% satisfied with the text, and I want to have a hand coming in from the top about to push the pump down, but I thought I'd share it where it is. What do you think?

deleted the other shot as the size of the pump was bothering me, I think this looks a little better.

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
is a designer and illustrator doing fun things with shapes
