Rebekah Schiffer

ticket design

Rebekah Schiffer
Rebekah Schiffer
  • Save
ticket design ticket concert
Download color palette

The Fish Fest Concerts logo is making it's debut. The ticket design is based of off the tour poster (which I didn't design).

P.S. Lovin' Tommaso via Lost Type!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Rebekah Schiffer
Rebekah Schiffer

More by Rebekah Schiffer

View profile
    • Like