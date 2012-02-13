Aiste

Aiste
Aiste
3D Architect logo
Hey, guys!
This is our new logo for architecture office called "3D Architect".
This logo shows house being viewed in 3d mode with aerial view - totally 3d thing :)

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
brand & identity designer for fintech companies
