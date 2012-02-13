SeenTh.at Search Results 3.0

Shane Helm

We redesigned the SeenTh.at Search over the weekend before the upcoming launch. It needed an overhaul. It's very clean and more usable, and should see an increased bump in speed. You'll see more and why in the coming days…

SeenTh.at is a social sharing network for movie lovers coming soon.

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
