SeenTh.at Search Results 3.0

We redesigned the SeenTh.at Search over the weekend before the upcoming launch. It needed an overhaul. It's very clean and more usable, and should see an increased bump in speed. You'll see more and why in the coming days…
___________________________________________________________
SeenTh.at is a social sharing network for movie lovers coming soon.
SIGNUP for private beta testing:
http://seenth.at/
FEATURED on:
http://mashable.com/2012/02/07/social-movie-websites/
FOLLOW US:
Twitter
Facebook
Google+
Read the Blog