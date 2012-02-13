Lim Seng Jueh

New Old Camera.

Lim Seng Jueh
Lim Seng Jueh
  • Save
New Old Camera. x100 fujifilm new old camera
Download color palette

I'm always fascinated with old cameras in the 60's-80's.
Here's a fujifilm- x100, like Leica & Olympus, producing awesome digital camera's while retaining the vintage looks.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Lim Seng Jueh
Lim Seng Jueh

More by Lim Seng Jueh

View profile
    • Like