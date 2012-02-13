Jonno Riekwel

Dinsdag

Dinsdag webapp ui blue drag
Working on a calendar view. You can "scrub" through the months if you drag that bar horizontally.

What do you think?

Also, I know I mixed up two languages. Dutch and English.

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
iA/UI/UX Designer and Front-end Developer.
