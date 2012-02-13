Alex Gennette

Buckskin Palace

Alex Gennette
Alex Gennette
  • Save
Buckskin Palace logo
Download color palette

Part of a logo series for imaginary businesses, I finished this awhile ago and just got around to added it to my portfolio.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Alex Gennette
Alex Gennette

More by Alex Gennette

View profile
    • Like