Irakli Ioakim Topuria

Logo for Georgian International Wine Award ©

Irakli Ioakim Topuria
Irakli Ioakim Topuria
  • Save
Logo for Georgian International Wine Award © wine logo award logo
Download color palette

(unused proposal)
Designer: Irakli Ioakim Topuria

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Irakli Ioakim Topuria
Irakli Ioakim Topuria

More by Irakli Ioakim Topuria

View profile
    • Like