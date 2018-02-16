Elodie

Daily UI #001 - Overwatch Sign Up

Daily UI #001 - Overwatch Sign Up concept gaming overwatch form sign up dailyui
Hey Dribbble!

I decided to join daily UI challenge, and for this first shot i worked on a sign up form for overwatch. Really fun to do!
---
What do you think about this ?
Cheers!

Posted on Feb 16, 2018
