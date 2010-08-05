Alternate Universe Biker

Kyle Jones

@Ryan, I did this a while back but I wanted to share on dribbble! I love those old penny-farthing bikes, and retro-future alternate universes... I still plan on doing a whole series of these.

Posted on Aug 5, 2010
