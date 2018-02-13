Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Overtime with Debbie Millman

Overtime with Debbie Millman design matters podcast overtime
Debbie Millman has worked with some of the world’s biggest brands including Burger King, Hershey’s, Haagen-Dazs, Twizzlers—just to name a few. She’s written six books, is a frequent keynote speaker on design and branding, and she hosts the first and longest running podcast about design, Design Matters.

In our latest Overtime episode, we discuss the drawing that started it all, why rejection can be worse than failure, how Design Matters got started, and why persistence is the key to success.

Posted on Feb 13, 2018
