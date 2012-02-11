Alexander Pankratov

Back to basics

Back to basics
Putting together a simple analytics package for my personal use. It is tentatively (if ambitiously) called Native Analytics and it is different in not needing any tracking Javascript code in actual web pages.

The shot here is literally 5 lines of CSS, a pre block and a handful of spans.

This data partitioning is clearly inspired by Mint, but this will change as this is just a first stab at the interface.

Posted on Feb 11, 2012
