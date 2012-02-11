Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza

Saloon

Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza
Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza
Hire Me
  • Save
Saloon logo identity mark brand type typography restaurant bar hand drawn shot glass
Download color palette

The shot glass

View all tags
Posted on Feb 11, 2012
Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza
Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza

View profile
    • Like