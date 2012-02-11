Gert van Duinen

Ampersand Phonecall Doodle

Gert van Duinen
Gert van Duinen
Hire Me
  • Save
Ampersand Phonecall Doodle ampersand doodle sketch ornate
Download color palette

I should make a series out of this ;)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 11, 2012
Gert van Duinen
Gert van Duinen
Expert Logo Design & Brand Identity
Hire Me

More by Gert van Duinen

View profile
    • Like