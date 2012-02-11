Joseph Liu

Danboard

Joseph Liu
Joseph Liu
  • Save
Danboard dan board box paper texture
Download color palette

The background was taken by me last autumn in Hokkaido University.

And this character is drawn with Photoshop according to Comic "Yotsuba&!" :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 11, 2012
Joseph Liu
Joseph Liu

More by Joseph Liu

View profile
    • Like