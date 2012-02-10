Brian Reardon

George "frying pan" Sisler

George "frying pan" Sisler illustration
ink exploration - from series of old time ballplayers with imagined names and talents. George here was so good he could field firstbase while wearing his beloved frying pans.

Posted on Feb 10, 2012
