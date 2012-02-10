Jackson Latka

Notable Stuff

Jackson Latka
Jackson Latka
  • Save
Notable Stuff
Download color palette

Notabli, the light version.
Having fun designing this app with Jory.

3c98534b074512027cb2a72fafaf4eed
Rebound of
She speaks the truth...
By Jory Raphael
Posted on Feb 10, 2012
Jackson Latka
Jackson Latka

More by Jackson Latka

View profile
    • Like