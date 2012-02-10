Ian Dale

Enough

Visual theme for a teaching series about finances and contentment.

Piggy credits go to iStock - http://www.istockphoto.com/stock-photo-13897580-stuffed-piggy-bank-with-us-dollars.php

Posted on Feb 10, 2012
