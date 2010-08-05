Tory Hobson

Designer by Day, Hand Model by Night

Tory Hobson
Tory Hobson
  • Save
Designer by Day, Hand Model by Night iphone apple portfolio personal hand model
Download color palette

Trying to finish up my personal portfolio so I can get back to updating First & 20 with some new (& updated) home screens.

This shot came out nice, but had to Photoshop in an iPhone -- the screen looked a little whack in the original photo.

Just call me "George Costanza".

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2010
Tory Hobson
Tory Hobson

More by Tory Hobson

View profile
    • Like