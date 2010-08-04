Faruk Ateş

Now With Fire

Now With Fire wallpaper sf planet wormhole blue green impact sci-fi
It’s done! I fixed the wormhole, attack beam, stars background and swirly-swooshy things, and added the planet-tearing rift and FIRE.

I made a wallpaper out of it, so those who’d like to see the higher resolution version (albeit still not at 100%) should head on over to Flickr.

Posted on Aug 4, 2010
