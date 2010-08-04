Jackson Latka

TR Approval Stamp

Jackson Latka
Jackson Latka
  • Save
TR Approval Stamp stamp texture emboss letterpress
Download color palette

Playing with the idea of a pressed and embossed seal. This is for the footer of a website. Open to any feedback/suggestions!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2010
Jackson Latka
Jackson Latka

More by Jackson Latka

View profile
    • Like