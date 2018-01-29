Allie

48/100: | M2.50 |

design lettering arts vector digital drawing drawing illustration gun watercolor usa roses procreate passion project military m2 guns flowers digital illustration digital art art
Day 48 of easing the divide in lingo between military and civilians.

M2.50: Designed toward the end of WW1 by John Browning.

