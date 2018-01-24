Bruno
OutSystems Office Characters

Bruno
Bruno for OutSystems
We've been working for the last 3 months on a visual language for a large set of infographics for OutSystems.
Objective? To represent tech teams in a real office context, in an easy to implement, scalable, and inclusive way.

This is just a mix of a few characters on a random set.
Hope you like them.

