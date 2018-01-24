Boardathon

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
'Sup guys
Trying out some new transitions in principle for possible pageload for a project. Hope you guys enjoy it.
Want to learn animations like this in principle?
Check out my class on Skillshare about easing and timing in principle. You can get 3 months of Skillshare premium for only 99 cents, this offer is only available for the month of january so be quick.
ANIMATION CLASS: http://skl.sh/2D8StYQ
Have a great day guys.
Peace✌️