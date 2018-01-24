Good for Sale
Gil

Boardathon

Gil
Gil
Hire Me
  • Save
Boardathon principle snowboarding onboard pageload animation ux ui
Boardathon principle snowboarding onboard pageload animation ux ui
Download color palette
  1. boardathon.gif
  2. boardaton.jpg

UI animation: Timing & easing in Principle

Price
$0.99
Buy now
Available on skl.sh
Good for sale
UI animation: Timing & easing in Principle
$0.99
Buy now

'Sup guys

Trying out some new transitions in principle for possible pageload for a project. Hope you guys enjoy it.

Want to learn animations like this in principle?
Check out my class on Skillshare about easing and timing in principle. You can get 3 months of Skillshare premium for only 99 cents, this offer is only available for the month of january so be quick.

ANIMATION CLASS: http://skl.sh/2D8StYQ

Have a great day guys.
Peace✌️

View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2018
Gil
Gil
Designer/ skateboarder available for freelance projects ↓
Hire Me

More by Gil

View profile
    • Like