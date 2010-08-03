Jeremy Girard

The World Looks Better In Color

The World Looks Better In Color website color blue red main message
Part of the main message area of a redesign I am working on right now for a company that specializes in dyes and pigments for a variety of industries.

Posted on Aug 3, 2010
