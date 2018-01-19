Social Sign-ins

As part of the new onboarding experience, we added the ability to connect your Dribbble account to your Facebook and Google accounts.

The obvious benefit is that you can have one-click sign-in using those services. New users will also be able to have much of their profile automatically populated with the basic information we get from these services.

The other benefit is that during the onboarding process you can find your Twitter or Facebook friends, or have them find you. We'll be making this easy to get to for everyone at some point in the future, but in the meantime you can access that part of the onboarding process by jumping straight to the page.

You can add these accounts directly from your Social Profiles page.

P.S. We promise to never do anything sketchy with this information. We only use it to populate your profile, and find friends that are also on Dribbble.