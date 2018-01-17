Allie

40/100: | UAS |

40/100: | UAS | arts vector usa digital drawing digital art procreate military illustration drawing digital daily colors color artwork art army us army aircraft drones drone
40 days into creating, illustrating, thinking, and learning about military acronyms using the same color scheme and brushes on Procreate.

| UAS | Unmanned Aircraft System. Basically a Drone!

