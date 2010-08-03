Brad Goodwin

Fiesta Poster Design

Brad Goodwin
Brad Goodwin
  • Save
Fiesta Poster Design poster orange music guitar festival illustration
Download color palette

This is a design for poster 1 of 2 for Fiesta Indianapolis.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2010
Brad Goodwin
Brad Goodwin

More by Brad Goodwin

View profile
    • Like