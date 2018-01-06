Mohab

Modular Dashboard

Mohab
Mohab
Hire Me
  • Save
Modular Dashboard services twitter dribbble graph users service customer time modular dashboard stats
Modular Dashboard services twitter dribbble graph users service customer time modular dashboard stats
Download color palette
  1. sc_shot.png
  2. custom_preset_5.png

PROJECT OVERVIEW

Upgrading the website with a full redesign, and to meet current standards by making it responsive and fluid on multiple devices.

ROLE IN PROJECT

Designed and developed website based on creative direction set by the Associative Creative Director and existing brand guidelines

Contributed to UI direction such as menu interaction
Selected imagery in collaboration with design team.

Dash
Rebound of
Performance Dashboard
By Dave Ruiz
Mohab
Mohab
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mohab

View profile
    • Like