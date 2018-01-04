Biili The Car... FINAL

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Minimalist car logo.
The car incorporated with an artificial neural network to indicate using machine learning algorithms.
Featured in Creative Inspiration blog.
29 automotive and car logos that leave the competition in the dust.
https://99designs.com/blog/creative-inspiration/automotive-car-logos/