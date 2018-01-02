ZI YUAN

My new year resolution for January 2018

ZI YUAN
ZI YUAN
  • Save
My new year resolution for January 2018 success metrics goals 2018 new year resolution
Download color palette

I made new year resolution plans to set myself up for improvement as a product designer in 2018. For January, I defined key themes that I want to work on like Dashboard design. Then I quantified goals and actions. So that I can track my progress and measure my success.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 2, 2018
ZI YUAN
ZI YUAN

More by ZI YUAN

View profile
    • Like