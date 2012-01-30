Andrew Liebchen

Deelux CSS3 button

Andrew Liebchen
Andrew Liebchen
  • Save
Deelux CSS3 button css3 button markup css free
Download color palette

Free for your enjoyment, a 100% CSS3 button...no images whatsoever! Get the markup: Deelux CSS3 button.zip

Let me know what you think...if anyone has any suggestions for improvement, streamlining, etc. I'd love to hear them!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
Andrew Liebchen
Andrew Liebchen

More by Andrew Liebchen

View profile
    • Like