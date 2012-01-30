Lee Ann Woolbright

Navigo Airlines

Lee Ann Woolbright
Lee Ann Woolbright
  • Save
Navigo Airlines logo airlines
Download color palette

Working on a new packaging/ad campaign concept for Portfolio class. Going with a retro/vintage feel. Navigo coming from a latin work to sail.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
Lee Ann Woolbright
Lee Ann Woolbright

More by Lee Ann Woolbright

View profile
    • Like